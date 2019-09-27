KP Assembly passes 'Regional and District Health Authorities Bill'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair Friday passed "Regional and District Health Authorities Bill, 2019 to provide a comprehensive healthcare system in the province, devolve authority and accountability at the regional and district level by recognizing the health facilities in the province.

The bill was moved by minister for health Hisham Inamullah and highlighting objectives of the bill, he said that protest of the doctors is unnecessary as privatization of hospitals has not been part of the bill.

He clarified that bill was meant to benefit people and to resolve their health related problems. He said that the bill would specially benefit people residing in far flung areas of the province. Despite the fact that consultation and meeting were held with doctor community for giving right direction to health department but they have shown indifferent attitude in all the meetings, minister said.

Health minister said that protest of doctors has nothing to do with the privatization of hospitals but the protest was started to pressurize authorities over transfer and posting of doctors.

I would resign if anything related to privatization of hospitals was included in the bill, the minister claimed, he said and added that a handful of doctors are involved in unjustified protest only to influence and pressurize government.

He said that people are suffering due to protest of doctors that have ignored their professional obligations to serve and help the patients and ailing community. He also condemned baton charge on the protesting doctors and asserted that reforms would be introduced in health sector as it would benefit public and resolve their problems.

Sahibzada Sana Ullah of PPP supported the stance of health minister and said that those who have started protest should be dealt with accordingly. He said that protest of doctors have affected service delivery system and has increased hardships of patients.

He said that we received complaints of doctors' absence in peripheries and far flung areas but the government was criticized by opposition when they started efforts to introduce reforms in health sector that were aimed to facilitate patients in getting medical treatment.

Earlier, leader of the opposition, Akram Khan Durrani condemned baton charge on doctors.

Parliamentary leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak said that everyone has the right to raise voice for their demands.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP also condemned that baton charge on doctors.

Parliamentary leader of PPP, Sher Azam Wazir, Parliamentary leader of PMLN, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Moulana Lutf-ur-Rehman and Inayat Ullah of MMA were also critical of baton charge on doctors and demanded early release of arrested.

Opposition members including Inayat Ullah Khan of MMA and Sobia Shahid of PMLN proposed amendments but they were rejected when Speaker put them for vote.

The House also passed the KP Employees of Transport and Mass Transit Department (Regularization of Sercices) Bill, 2019 while the KP Enforcement of Women's Poverty Right Bill, 2019 tabled in the House.