KP Assembly passes Removal of Encroachment Bill 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan approved "KP Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) (Amendment) Bill, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan approved "KP Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The bill moved by Shaukat Yousafzai said that three-year imprisonment would be awarded on illegal encroachment while a fine of 10 percent of the total value of the encroached land would also be charged on daily basis.

It said that with the help of satellite images and maps the period of encroachment would be determined and the punishment would be given accordingly. Similarly three-day time would be given to the encroachers for volunteer removal of encroachment.