KP Assembly Passes Resolution Against ECP Decision Amid Opposition Uproar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KP Assembly passes resolution against ECP decision amid opposition uproar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s decision of disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan amid opposition uproar.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Khan in the chair in a hurriedly called emergency proceedings which was earlier adjourned till October 24 on Monday.

Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Housing Amjad Ali and Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar spoke in favour of the resolution while the joint opposition staged protest against the speaker dice over his partial attitude for not allowing them to speak.

Later, the chair adjourned the assembly proceedings due to lack of quorum pointed out by PTI lawmaker till October 31, at 2p.m.

Parliamentary leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Sardar Hussain Babak, while talking to media outside the KP Assembly, condemned passing of the resolution against ECP, terming it an illegal and unconstitutional act of the provincial assembly.

The joint opposition also condemned the partial attitude of Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan who is unable to run the KP Assembly according to rules and law, they added.

