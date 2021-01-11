UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Passes Resolution Against "two- Finger Testing"

KP assembly passes resolution against

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution against controversial "two- finger testing" of rape survivor and termed it unethical and against human rights.

The resolution moved by MPA Ayesha Bano of PTI said that the controversial test of a rape survivor could cause additional pain and trauma in terms of both psychological and physical to the already affected female.

She said that scientifically neither it was a chemical test nor a medical therefore it has no importance to be carried out in rape case and so the world has banned this test while terming it violation of human rights.

The resolution recommended the provincial government that such test should not be conducted in a rape case and modern and international guideline should be adopted instead.

