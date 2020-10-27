KP Assembly passes resolution condemning Indian brutalities in IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the brutalities and atrocities committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution tabled by Naeema Kishwar of Muttahida Majils-e- Amal said that brutalities and atrocities being committed by occupying forces in IIOJK against the innocent Kashmiris had unveiled the true intentions of Modi government.

It said that Kashmiri people were facing all kinds of cruelties, violence and infringement of basic human rights from last 73 years and day was imminent when they would get right of self-determination.

India had revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was clear violation of UN resolutions and world organization should take notice of Indian violation of basic human rights in IIOJK.