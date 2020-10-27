UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Passes Resolution Condemning Indian Brutalities In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

KP Assembly passes resolution condemning Indian brutalities in IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the brutalities and atrocities committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution tabled by Naeema Kishwar of Muttahida Majils-e- Amal said that brutalities and atrocities being committed by occupying forces in IIOJK against the innocent Kashmiris had unveiled the true intentions of Modi government.

It said that Kashmiri people were facing all kinds of cruelties, violence and infringement of basic human rights from last 73 years and day was imminent when they would get right of self-determination.

India had revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was clear violation of UN resolutions and world organization should take notice of Indian violation of basic human rights in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Assembly India Resolution World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

41 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

43 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

48 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

50 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.