KP Assembly Passes Resolution Condemning Tirade Of Nawaz Sharif Against State Institutions

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:30 PM

KP assembly passes resolution condemning tirade of Nawaz Sharif against state institutions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Friday adopted a resolution condemning the tirade of Nawaz Sharif against state institutions in public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Friday adopted a resolution condemning the tirade of Nawaz Sharif against state institutions in public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala.

The resolution moved by PTI legislator, Rabia Basri was passed by the house with majority.

The resolution said that outburst of Nawaz Sharif in Gujranwala has not only dented the image of country but it also affected the credibility of state institutions.

The house condemned the unfounded allegations and recommended timely actions to stop occurrence of such incidents in future, Basri said and added that PDM should avid promoting narrative targeting state institutions.

The resolution was adopted by the house with majority amid ruckus of opposition members.

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gujranwala Opposition

