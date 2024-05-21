KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution and expressed grief, sorrow over the demise of Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah and other esteemed personalities.

The resolution was moved by Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah and Parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi.

The resolution stated that this house expresses its deepest condolences and sorrow over the tragic helicopter incident that resulted in the death of Iranian president Syed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah and other esteemed personalities.

In this moment of profound sorrow this house extends its heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people and the families of the deceased, reaffirming its unwavering support and solidarity during this challenging period.

Our sympathies and prayers are with their families on this tragedy.

Provincial Minister food Zahir Shah Toru said that it was a tragic incident we pray for Iranian people to bear this irreparable lose.

He requested the chair to offer Fatiha for the departed souls.

Adnan Qadri of SIC offered Fatiha for the departed souls of the crash incident.