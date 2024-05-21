Open Menu

KP Assembly Passes Resolution Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Iranian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:38 PM

KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian President

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution and expressed grief, sorrow over the demise of Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah and other esteemed personalities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution and expressed grief, sorrow over the demise of Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah and other esteemed personalities.

The resolution was moved by Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah and Parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi.

The resolution stated that this house expresses its deepest condolences and sorrow over the tragic helicopter incident that resulted in the death of Iranian president Syed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah and other esteemed personalities.

In this moment of profound sorrow this house extends its heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people and the families of the deceased, reaffirming its unwavering support and solidarity during this challenging period.

Our sympathies and prayers are with their families on this tragedy.

Provincial Minister food Zahir Shah Toru said that it was a tragic incident we pray for Iranian people to bear this irreparable lose.

He requested the chair to offer Fatiha for the departed souls.

Adnan Qadri of SIC offered Fatiha for the departed souls of the crash incident.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series s ..

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series schedule here

4 minutes ago
 CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' fir ..

CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters

11 minutes ago
 13 wanted criminals netted in successful operation ..

13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations

11 minutes ago
 Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam wa ..

Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims

8 minutes ago
 Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without ..

Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

12 minutes ago
 PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital rol ..

International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boo ..

Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing

15 minutes ago
 Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commi ..

Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical ..

Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur

19 minutes ago
 PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones comp ..

PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company

19 minutes ago
 Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting ..

Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan