KP Assembly passes resolution for holding PMS examinations in Nov

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to hold PMS examinations in November instead of September due to scorching heat and load-shedding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to hold PMS examinations in November instead of September due to scorching heat and load-shedding.

The resolution was moved by Asia Khattak MPA of PTI.

Similarly, the House also passed a unanimous resolution to stop work on NHA Toll at Chakdara Malakand as the people of Malakand Division are exempted from tax.

The resolution was moved by Humayoon Khan MPA of PTI.