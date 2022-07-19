UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Passes Resolution For Holding PMS Examinations In Nov

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 08:40 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to hold PMS examinations in November instead of September due to scorching heat and load-shedding

The resolution was moved by Asia Khattak MPA of PTI.

Similarly, the House also passed a unanimous resolution to stop work on NHA Toll at Chakdara Malakand as the people of Malakand Division are exempted from tax.

The resolution was moved by Humayoon Khan MPA of PTI.

