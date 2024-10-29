KP Assembly passes resolution for implementation of Murree Accord

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding implementation of the Murree Accord for resolution of dispute between two warring tribes of Kurrum District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding implementation of the Murree Accord for resolution of dispute between two warring tribes of Kurrum District.

The resolution moved by member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Riaz was unanimously passed by the Assembly.

The House through the resolution urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to take concrete measures for implementation of the Murree Agreement for maintaining peace between the warring tribes.

