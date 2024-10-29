KP Assembly Passes Resolution For Implementation Of Murree Accord
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding implementation of the Murree Accord for resolution of dispute between two warring tribes of Kurrum District
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding implementation of the Murree Accord for resolution of dispute between two warring tribes of Kurrum District.
The resolution moved by member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Riaz was unanimously passed by the Assembly.
The House through the resolution urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to take concrete measures for implementation of the Murree Agreement for maintaining peace between the warring tribes.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs
Police foil attack on polio team
Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing education in KP
KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector universities
Opposition decries worsening law, order situation in merged areas, demand to con ..
KP Assembly demands select committee to probe industrial area fire incident
PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan
KP Govt finalizes ‘Maizban’ tourism promotion project
Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship
Shaza Fatima calls for adopting emerging technologies
Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction work on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Pro ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil attack on polio team5 minutes ago
-
Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing education in KP2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector universities2 minutes ago
-
Opposition decries worsening law, order situation in merged areas, demand to convene APC2 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly demands select committee to probe industrial area fire incident2 minutes ago
-
PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima calls for adopting emerging technologies5 minutes ago
-
Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House40 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction work on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project5 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case40 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme40 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country40 minutes ago