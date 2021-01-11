UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Passes Resolution For Restoration Of Internet In Barol Tehsil Of Dir Upper

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:29 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding restoration of internet service in Barol Tehsil of district Dir Upper enabling the students to attend online classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding restoration of internet service in Barol Tehsil of district Dir Upper enabling the students to attend online classes.

The resolution moved by JI MPA Inayatullah Khan and Sirajud Din Khan, said that due to COVID-19 pandemic the educational institutions were closed across the province and students were asked to attend the classes online.

It said that unfortunately internet services of PTCL and mobile phones were continuously suspended in Tehsil Barol of district Dir Upper due to which the students could not attend online classes while on the other hand several overseas Pakistani from the area could not establish contact with their relatives and families.

The resolution demanded the federal government to restore internet services including PTCL and 3G and 4G in Tehsil Barol and save the precious time of students besides resolving issues being faced by the local community.

