UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Passes Resolution For Strengthening Democratic Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:25 PM

KP Assembly passes resolution for strengthening democratic institutions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution for strengthening the democratic institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution for strengthening the democratic institutions.

The resolution was submitted by Naeema Kishwar of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) seeking strengthening the democratic institutions.

She said that September 5 was celebrated across the globe as world democratic day. She said that Pakistan is a democratic country and its citizens have fundamental rights of freedom.

The resolution demanded that the provincial and Federal government should strengthen the democratic institutions including parliament, judiciary, media and election commission.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan September Media Government

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

26 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

41 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

56 minutes ago

West Brom sign ex-Chelsea defender Ivanovic

39 seconds ago

Russian Industrial Production Decline Slows to 7.2 ..

41 seconds ago

Pakistan's map reaffirms its commitment to UNSC Re ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.