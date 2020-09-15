KP Assembly passes resolution for strengthening democratic institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution for strengthening the democratic institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution for strengthening the democratic institutions.

The resolution was submitted by Naeema Kishwar of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) seeking strengthening the democratic institutions.

She said that September 5 was celebrated across the globe as world democratic day. She said that Pakistan is a democratic country and its citizens have fundamental rights of freedom.

The resolution demanded that the provincial and Federal government should strengthen the democratic institutions including parliament, judiciary, media and election commission.