KP Assembly Passes Resolution; Lauds Prime Minister For Boldly Defending Kashmir Issues In UNGA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

KP Assembly passes resolution; lauds Prime Minister for boldly defending Kashmir issues in UNGA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday passed a resolution with majority of votes appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan for successfully raising Kashmir cause in United Nations' General Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday passed a resolution with majority of votes appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan for successfully raising Kashmir cause in United Nations' General Assembly.

The resolution moved by Momina Basit of PTI said that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the real face of India before the world community at a high international platform and informed the world about the atrocities being committed against innocent Kashmiris.

It said PM Imran Khan also projected the true image of islam during his speech and made it clear on the world that Islam is peaceful religion.

It said the premier deserves appreciation for his bold speech in the UNGA and for appropriately taking up the Kashmir issue.

