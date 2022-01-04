KP assembly passes resolution on formation of new provinces

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday passed a resolution regarding the constitution of more provinces on the administrative basis.

The resolution was tabled by parliamentary leader of PML-N, Sardar Yousaf in which he stated that the house should recommend Federal government to make necessary arrangements and present an amendment bill in the parliament to constitute new federating units including Hazara province after developing a consensus.

The resolution said that a commission should be constituted at earliest to deliberate over the matter. However, the resolution was opposed by Awami National Party.