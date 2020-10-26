UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Passes Resolution To Create Awareness On Environmental Degradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

KP Assembly passes resolution to create awareness on environmental degradation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday passed a resolution calling for sensitizing masses about environmental pollution and the issues related to it.

The resolution moved by Sajida Hanif of PTI, noted that like other parts of the world Pakistan was also facing the critical issue of degrading environment.

It recommended the provincial government to prioritize the subject of environment at schools and colleges level besides appointing environmental experts at all public and private construction projects.

In another resolution Meer Kalam Wazir of PTM recommended the provincial government to take up the issue of scholarships for students of merged districts with Punjab government and also request them to increase seats of tribal students' quota.

