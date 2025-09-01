KP Assembly passes resolution to express solidarity with Afghanistan quake victims

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution expressing sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution expressing sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

The resolution was presented by government member Ubaid-ur-Rehman, in which prayers were offered for the forgiveness of those who lost their lives in the earthquake and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The resolution stated that, as a brotherly Islamic and neighboring country, Pakistan considers it a humanitarian, Islamic, and moral responsibility to extend all possible assistance to the Afghan people.

The resolution recommended that the provincial government provide immediate and quality medical facilities to the injured Afghan citizens affected by the earthquake. It also proposed that severely injured individuals be brought to Pakistan without a visa, as a gesture of goodwill, and be given the best possible medical treatment.

It was further stated that both the provincial and Federal governments should work in collaboration to immediately dispatch relief teams, medicines, and other essential medical supplies to the affected areas. The House also appealed to international organizations to fully support the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the earthquake victims in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake in neighboring Afghanistan the previous day and offered prayers for the deceased.

The assembly session was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. After the recitation of the Holy Quran, Special Assistant Sohail Afridi raised a point of order, requesting the House to offer prayers for the victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan. On the Speaker’s instructions, Provincial Minister Dr Amjad Ali led prayers for the forgiveness of the deceased.