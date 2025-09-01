Open Menu

KP Assembly Passes Resolution To Express Solidarity With Afghanistan Quake Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 11:49 PM

KP Assembly passes resolution to express solidarity with Afghanistan quake victims

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution expressing sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution expressing sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

The resolution was presented by government member Ubaid-ur-Rehman, in which prayers were offered for the forgiveness of those who lost their lives in the earthquake and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The resolution stated that, as a brotherly Islamic and neighboring country, Pakistan considers it a humanitarian, Islamic, and moral responsibility to extend all possible assistance to the Afghan people.

The resolution recommended that the provincial government provide immediate and quality medical facilities to the injured Afghan citizens affected by the earthquake. It also proposed that severely injured individuals be brought to Pakistan without a visa, as a gesture of goodwill, and be given the best possible medical treatment.

It was further stated that both the provincial and Federal governments should work in collaboration to immediately dispatch relief teams, medicines, and other essential medical supplies to the affected areas. The House also appealed to international organizations to fully support the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the earthquake victims in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake in neighboring Afghanistan the previous day and offered prayers for the deceased.

The assembly session was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. After the recitation of the Holy Quran, Special Assistant Sohail Afridi raised a point of order, requesting the House to offer prayers for the victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan. On the Speaker’s instructions, Provincial Minister Dr Amjad Ali led prayers for the forgiveness of the deceased.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

12 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

7 seconds ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

11 seconds ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

8 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

8 minutes ago
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

8 minutes ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

8 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

19 minutes ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

8 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

13 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan