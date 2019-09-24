KP Assembly Passes Resolutions Seeking Ban On Vulgar Sights
Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:48 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking ban on vulgar sights on internet which is negatively affecting future of youth
The resolution was moved by MPA Zeenat Bibi which stated that internet is commonly used by youth and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority must impose a ban on vulgar and obscene sights available on internet.
Similarly, the house also passed another resolution moved by Sajida Hanif of PTI demanding ban over wheat pesticides tablet owing to their use in suicide attempts in three cases recently been reported in the province.
Rehana Ismail of MMA in her resolution demanded to merge MPA hostel employees with Provincial Assembly Secretariat like other provinces to benefit assembly secretariat employees.