KP assembly passes resolutions seeking ban on vulgar websites, use of wheat pesticide tablets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : KP Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking ban on vulgar websites on internet which is negatively affecting future of youth.

The resolution was moved by MPA Zeenat Bibi which stated that internet is commonly used by youth and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority must impose a ban on vulgar and obscene websites available on internet.

Similarly, the house also passed another resolution moved by Sajida Hanif of PTI demanding ban over wheat pesticides tablet owing to their use in suicide attempts in three cases recently been reported in the province.

Rehana Ismail of MMA in her resolution demanded to merge MPA hostel employees with Provincial Assembly Secretariat like other provinces to benefit assembly secretariat employees.