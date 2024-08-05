KP Assembly Passes Resolutions To Express Solidarity With People Of IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed three resolutions unanimously, and hold walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair.
The resolutions were moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) MPA Jalal Khan, Sher Ali Afridi and Abdus Salam Afridi of PTI.
The resolutions stated that this Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province resolves that since 1948, 76 years of illegal and unethical occupation of India over Jammu and Kashmir have been completed.
Today, the innocent people of Kashmir observe the black day across the globe against the military siege of Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The exploitation of the people of Indian held Kashmir would no longer be prevailed in such circumstances wherein the nations of the world are enjoying their lives at liberty.
Whereas, Kashmir is known as aorta of Pakistan and in the treaty of 1947, Kashmir was declared the integral part of Pakistan which has not been digested by India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but the brave people of Jammu and Kashmir succeeded to liberate one part of Kashmir.
To date, the brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir are facing the brutality of Indian occupied forces consequently thousands of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters embraced martyrdom in line of self determination and liberty.
Therefore, this Assembly recommends to the Provincial Government to recommend the Federal Government to support the liberty struggle of the Muslims of held Kashmir ethically and diplomatically at every forum.
Earlier, the Speaker Babar Salim Swati announced that the Assembly session convened today to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, with a session focused on discussing the Kashmir issue and passing resolutions of support for the Kashmiri people.
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati started the session by emphasizing the assembly's commitment to standing with the people of Kashmir.
"Today, we will discuss matters related to Kashmir and pass resolutions," Swati stated, underlining the assembly's solidarity.
In a gesture of unity, the assembly observed a one-minute silence to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Following this, further discussions on the topic were planned.
Parliamentary leader of ANP Arbab Usman, expressed concern over the ongoing violence in Kashmir, accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of perpetrating genocide against Muslims.
"It is unfortunate that the Muslim world remains silent while Modi carries out these atrocities," Usman said.
He criticized the close trade relations between Islamic countries and India, and lamented that national interests are often sacrificed for personal gains by rulers.
Usman called for more than symbolic protests and advocated for organized diplomatic efforts with China and other friendly nations to address the Kashmir issue. "We stand with our Kashmiri brothers in their struggle," he declared.
JUIF member Rehana Ismail echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the Muslim Ummah should unite on the Kashmir issue.
She highlighted that on August 5, 2019, India revoked the special status of Kashmir, further emphasizing the need for collective action and support for the Kashmiri cause.
The Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati adjourned the session until August 8.
Following the session, a walk was held in the assembly to mark the day of oppression. Speaker Babar Salim Swati, along with assembly members and staff, participated in the walk.
Speaker Swati stated that our Kashmiri brothers are enduring severe hardships. He criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing cruel curfews and called for the implementation of United Nations resolutions to grant rights to Kashmiris.
Swati emphasized that Kashmiri people cannot be silenced through oppression and violence. He affirmed the assembly's commitment to freeing occupied territories.
