PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday passed a supplementary budget of Rs 109,118,303,141 (109 billion) for fiscal year 2021-22.

The opposition members withdrew all of their cut motions while the ministers, advisors and special assistants to the Chief Minister presented their demands for the grants.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani paid special thanks to the joint opposition for providing a notable environment to the treasury during presenting the budget.

He said that the opposition members fully cooperated with the treasury and upheld the traditions of KP Assembly, adding that this assembly would give a good message to the other assemblies of the country.

He expressed hope that in future also the joint opposition and treasury would cooperate with each other for development of a friendly environment in the assembly.

Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra said that male and female are respectable members of this House so a friendly environment should be adopted here.

Referring to the supplementary budget, he said that the government was taking measures to streamline the over 100 different kinds of allowances of government employees and making a simple structure of few allowances.

He said that the provincial government was fighting for the rights of KP adding that the federal government would pay Rs36billion arrears to the province soon. He said 100 percent ADP would be released from July 1.

Earlier, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra briefed the house about supplementary budget details and said that Rs 788,43,141,580 had been allocated for current expenditure and Rs30,275,161,561 for developmental expenses.

He said that the total allocated funds in FY2020-21 for annual development budget was Rs177billion which was decreased up to Rs 166 billion in reviewed expenditures while Rs 10billion had been reduced in developmental budget.

The minister while explaining the supplementary budget said that an amount of Rs9,840,05,000 subsidy had been given to food Department, Rs6,096,208,000 to Police Department, Rs5,033,374,000 to District Non-Salary, Rs3,023,196,000 for repair of roads and buildings, Rs1,312,995,000 to Elementary and Secondary education, Rs1,205,319,000 to Administration of Justice, Rs1,150,600,000 to Agriculture, Rs950,092,000 to Higher Education, Similarly, Rs706,497,000 to Animal Husbandry, Rs696,400,000 to Public Health, Rs647,013,000 to Prison, Rs568,036,000 to Irrigation, Rs300,021,000 to Wildlife, Rs292,313,000 to Communication and Works, Rs279,808,000 to Science and Information Technology, Rs251,269,000 to Social Welfare and Special Education, Rs218,181,000 to Population, Rs164,421,000, and Rs867,073,580 has been spent to meet other different expenses.

Similarly, Rs1,071,908,000 had been spent on advance loans and Rs45billion spent under loans taken by the Federal Government.

Later the Speaker prorogued the assembly session.