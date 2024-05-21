KP Assembly passes Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed more than 306.520 billion rupees of supplementary budget for the the year 2022-23 with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed more than 306.520 billion rupees of supplementary budget for the the year 2022-23 with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in the chair.

During winding up speech, Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that I am grateful to the members of the opposition and treasury benches to fully support and pass the budget.

The finance minister also paid thanks to the officers of all the departments who worked hard in preparing this budget.

He said that it was expected to present the new budget for fiscal year on May 24 for the first time before the federal government. The budget for the financial year 2024-25 will actually be our budget, he added.

Passing the caretaker government's budget was our constitutional requirement, said Aftab Alam.

The people of the province are facing many problems including inflation, unemployment and law and order,

will serve the people of this province together with opposition members, he added.

Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ibadullah Khan while responding the criticism of treasury benches said that all children trapped in Kyrgyzstan are our children, there should be no politics on them.

He said that there were two projects in Gabral Kalam and Madian on which no work had been done yet.

Dr. Ibadullah said, "We have 42,000 MW power generation capacity in hydropower project." He informed that there were projects of PEDO at a cost of 125 billion rupees and supported by the World Bank, adding the Bank has written to the provincial government that they are withdrawing loans from these projects which not good for us.

He said that action should be taken against those who play with the future of this province and committed corruption.

Many areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Malakand, Hazara, Chitral, Kumrat, have numerous hydro potentials but the provincial government did not take it serious said Dr. Ibadullah.

Hed also condemned the humiliation of senior journalist and former president Peshawar Press Club Saiful Islam Saifi by Gulbahar police.

Usman Bettani of treasury benches said there is no water and electricity facility in Tank district and the road is bad.

Tank hospital has become an ambulance base just to refer patients to DI Khan.

Bettani requested the chair to resolve the problems of his constituency on priority basis.

Later, the Speaker Babar Salim Swati prologue the session.

