UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Passes Rs900bn Budget For Year 2019-19 Amid Opposition Uproar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

KP Assembly passes Rs900bn budget for year 2019-19 amid opposition uproar

The Provincial Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Wednesday passed Rs900 billion budget for the year 2019-20 amid strong uproar by the opposition members protesting the bulldozing of the cut motions in their absence by the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Wednesday passed Rs900 billion budget for the year 2019-20 amid strong uproar by the opposition members protesting the bulldozing of the cut motions in their absence by the chair.

The assembly approved 61 demands for grants in a unilateral proceeding of the house as the opposition members who went to the court for filling a writ petition against the government for ignoring opposition members in the development program 2019-20.

By the time the opposition members returned to the house after filling petition in the high court, the chair had passed all the demands for grants pertaining to government departments, allowing the passage of the budget from the provincial legislature.

The opposition members in a protest encircled dice of the chair and tore copies of the budget amid slogans of 'budget namanzoor' and the rumpus continued for an hour in the house.

The normalcy returned to the house after the chair gave floor to Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak to speak on budget. By the time leader of the house Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had also arrived in the house to attend the proceeding.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in his address in the house defended the budget 2019-20 saying that it is historic in nature as it also contain huge allocation for the merged areas. He said he was thankful to Chief of Army Staff and Pakistan Army for their cooperation and assistance in allocating budget for merged tribal districts.

The CM assured that problems of the Constituencies mentioned by the respective MPAs in their speeches during budget discussion would be addressed and maintained that necessary legislation would be enacted from the house to this effect.

The CM said that reservations and apprehensions of the opposition members would be removed to their satisfaction. This is not the job of the elected parliament to defend the people involved in massive corruption in the country the CM said.

He told the house the Swat Expressway, BRT Peshawar, Gomal Zam irrigation project would be completed during the current year. Special focus would be laid on the development of backward districts. He also announced construction of Peshawar Dera Ismail Khan Motorway would be started in the current year where as circular railway scheme was also under consideration of the government.

More/ash

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Peshawar Protest Chief Minister Army Awami National Party Swat Motorway Parliament Budget Provincial Assembly Job Dera Ismail Khan Gomal All From Government Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Eight injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Start delayed in Pakistan-New Zealand World Cup ma ..

5 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

5 minutes ago

Vivo Unveils 5G-ready innovations, Vivo AR Glass a ..

13 minutes ago

ADGM launches new FinTech, innovation initiatives

18 minutes ago

China steps up policy support to areas of extreme ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.