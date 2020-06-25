KP Assembly passes Rs923bn budget 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday passed Rs923 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan while using his constitutional powers approved 60 demands for grants regarding different Government departments.

The house also approved Finance Bill presented by the Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra.

The KP Assembly has also approved over Rs 7 billion six demands for grants on Wednesday.

PMLN Sobia Shahid MPA while referring to demands for grants of Education Department said that students upto metric has been promoted due to lockdown but what was the plan about onward students and strategy adopted for teachers who did not get salaries.

ANP Parliamentary Leader, Sardar Hussain Babak called for review of the curriculum by including KP history and establish a college in every tehsil on merit.

MMA MPA, Inayatullah claimed that universities were facing financial problems but there was no workable plan to address it.

Naeema Kishwar of MMA said universities have increased fee manifolds due to financial problems and Government should provide them financial assistance and double the budget of higher education.

ANP Bahadar Khan diverted house attention about shortage of schools in Dir district and urged for reply in this regard.

Advisor for higher education, Khaleequr Rehman said higher education department has started BS programme in 2017 that continued in more than 100 colleges till to date.

He said shortage of staff in these colleges were being fulfilled and feasibility studies would be prepared for construction of colleges in the deprived districts.

He said since 2013, over 100 colleges were constructed by the PTI Government and 900 new vacancies were created in the budget 2020-21 besides efforts was underway to establish new universities.

He said financial problems were created due excessive recruitment in universities in the past, adding public sector Universities have demanded Rs3.50 billion till June and additional Rs5 billion would be required by September and HEC would be requested for grant to fulfill the demands.

He said Rs one billion were earmarked in the budget for universities.

The deputy speaker while exercising his powers has approved all demands for grants from the house after a long debate.

Taimur Salim Jhagra prsented the Finance Bill that was also approved by the House.