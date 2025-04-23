Open Menu

KP Assembly Passes RTI Amendment Bill

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 09:38 PM

KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday passed the Right to Information (RTI) Amendment Bill

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday passed the Right to Information (RTI) Amendment Bill.

The bill was tabled by Provincial Law Minister, Aftab Alam Afridi.

Treasury rejected the amendments to bill that were proposed by parliamentary leader of PPP, Ahmad Karim Kundi.

Earlier, provincial minister, Tufail Anjum tabled KP Trade Testing board Bill 2025 in the house.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at H ..

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilatera ..

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PT ..

ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification

8 minutes ago
 SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bol ..

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken th ..

Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year

8 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

2 minutes ago
WASA completes water treatment plant

WASA completes water treatment plant

2 minutes ago
 Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

2 minutes ago
 Trump's administration moves to ban artificial foo ..

Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes

2 minutes ago
 Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Mi ..

Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Sen ..

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak- ..

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..

8 minutes ago
 DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes servic ..

DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan