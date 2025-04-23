KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday passed the Right to Information (RTI) Amendment Bill

The bill was tabled by Provincial Law Minister, Aftab Alam Afridi.

Treasury rejected the amendments to bill that were proposed by parliamentary leader of PPP, Ahmad Karim Kundi.

Earlier, provincial minister, Tufail Anjum tabled KP Trade Testing board Bill 2025 in the house.

