KP Assembly Passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in Chair here on Wednesday passed the Assembly Secretariat Employees (Rules and Regulations Bill 2024)

The bill was presented by Law Minister Aftab Alam that was passed by the house with majority.

He appreciated the Chief  Minister, Speaker and other members of the Assembly for adoptation of the bill.

The Law Minister Aftab Alam said that Assembly's rules and regulations were prepared now and all the matters of employees were regulated after 15 years.

Under the bill, he said the Speaker will have the power to create new vacancies and that consultation would be mandatory for appointment of grade 17 or above officers.

