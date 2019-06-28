KP assembly passes supplementary budget as opposition stages walkout

Treasury benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly managed to pass supplementary budget 2018-19 here Friday as the opposition members staged walk out for not given time to discuss budgetary allocations and developmental projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Treasury benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly managed to pass supplementary budget 2018-19 here Friday as the opposition members staged walk out for not given time to discuss budgetary allocations and developmental projects.

Treasury got approved 44 demands for grants of Rs. 27.22 billion as all the cut motions were lapsed due to absence of opposition members who staged a walkout in a protest. The proceedings was chaired by Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

At the outset of day proceedings, Leader of opposition, Akram Khan Durrani pointed out that injustices were made to opposition members in funds allocation and giving development and uplift schemes.

He said that allocations were made to schemes not included in Annual Development Program and for those projects situated in Constituencies of treasury members. He also suggested a parliamentary committee to probe into the irrigation sector projects and road schemes.

Akram Khan Durrani who in his speech mainly highlighted the disparity in allocation of developmental schemes to southern districts said that basic indicators of population, area and need were overlooked in distribution of resources. He alleged that old schemes approved for constituencies of opposition members were being ignored while making funds allocation.

Opposition leader also expressed annoyance over changing name of a college in Bannu and said the practice should be stopped. He also expressed concerns over increased inflation and exorbitant prices.

Responding to the speech of opposition leader, finance minister, Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra rejected the notion that opposition members were being ignored in uplift schemes. He said that proof of our sincerity is the extension of Sehat Insaf Card to whole KP province. He said that the mega health scheme would not only facilitate people of big cities but would also help citizenry residing in less developed areas to get healthcare facilities.

He said that approved projects should not be judged by number but by size and importance adding government want to serve people with dedication and resolve their basic problems. He said that government is committed to develop ignored and backward areas like any other part of province adding we do not want to achieve political benefits by approving uplift schemes.

Slaim Jhagra said that projects like Gomal Zam Dam, Bannu Ring Road, hospitals in Lakki Marwat and Kohat and tourism sector projects in Malakand and Hazara reflects the sincerity of government to develop whole KP irrespective of political affiliations of people.

Provincial Senior Minister for Tourism and sports, Atif Khan also participated in the budget speech and informed the house that Rs 6 billion was being per day on the loans acquired by previous Federal government adding if ill planned loans were not borrowed the amount was being utilized on development and uplift schemes.

He also suggested projects and schemes completed by public money should not be named after a person.