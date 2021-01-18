KP Assembly passes three bills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Monday passed three amendments bills and one was tabled in the House.

The House passed KP Amendment of Certain Fiscal Laws Bill, 202, KP Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and KP Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Bill, 2021 while KP Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was tabled in the House.