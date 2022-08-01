UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Passes Three Bills

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 08:52 PM

KP Assembly passes three bills

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed three bills and tabled one including Commerce and Trade Statistic Bill, 2022 to provide collection of statistics relating to commercial and trade activities for promotion of trade in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed three bills and tabled one including Commerce and Trade Statistic Bill, 2022 to provide collection of statistics relating to commercial and trade activities for promotion of trade in the province.

The bill was moved by Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra with panel of the Chairman Idrees Khattak.

The minister said that the collection and use of statistics of trade and commerce are of immense importance in strategizing the commercial activities.

He said that the statistics on commercial and trade activities were very helpful and could be used in planning effective trade, commerce and investment policy for achieving boost in economic activities.

Taimur Jhagra said that at present there was no regulatory regime for the collection of trade and commerce statistics, resultantly no accurate and authenticated data was available with the government regarding the quantity of different items produced, sold, exported and imported or about the quantifiable numbers of trade activity or investment that can be used for planning of effective trade and commerce policies.

The house also passed the KP Medical Officers of Health Department (Regularization of Services) Bill, 2022, the KP Lissaail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and tabled the KP Finance (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the House.

The bills were moved by Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Fazle Shakoor respectively.

The house also accepted the adjournment motion of Naeema Kishwar of JUI-F for holding debate regarding the uncertainty and casualties due to heavy downpour in prevailing monsoon season.

Minister for labour, Shaukat Yousafzai said that KP government was taking measures to facilitate flood and rains affectees which claimed lives of 92 persons and about 100 were injured.

He said that the KP government felt the grief of flood affectees and sent relief items to Balochistan.

Later, the proceedings of the assembly were adjourned till 14:00 hours of August 2 due to lack of quorum pointed out by Ziaullah Bangash of PTI.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood August Commerce Government Rains Labour

Recent Stories

Govt assisting DISCOs to improve infrastructure, c ..

Govt assisting DISCOs to improve infrastructure, control electricity theft: Rana ..

38 seconds ago
 Politicians across divide pay respects to N.Irelan ..

Politicians across divide pay respects to N.Ireland peacemaker Trimble

40 seconds ago
 Kashmir Siege Day, Pakistan Independence Day to be ..

Kashmir Siege Day, Pakistan Independence Day to be observed at Islamia Universit ..

41 seconds ago
 KP Assembly; opposition condemned PTI resolution a ..

KP Assembly; opposition condemned PTI resolution against CEC

43 seconds ago
 Women sports to be promoted for national uplift: S ..

Women sports to be promoted for national uplift: SAPM

7 minutes ago
 AC Havelian reviews security measures for Muharram ..

AC Havelian reviews security measures for Muharram

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.