KP Assembly Passes Three Bills: Bill To Allow Helicopter For Minister, Bureaucrats Laid In House

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 07:22 PM

KP assembly passes three bills: Bill to allow helicopter for Minister, bureaucrats laid in House

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday passed three bills while The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill,2022 was among five bills presented in the House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday passed three bills while The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill,2022 was among five bills presented in the House.

The passed bills included, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Ombudsman Amendment Bill, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Infrastructure Development Cess Bill and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regularization of Services of Employees of Settlement Operations and Revenue academy Bill,2022.

The other bills tabled in the house included The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill,2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transportation by online Ride Hailing Company Bill,2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Resolution of Commercial Disputes Bill,2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest (Amendment) Bill,2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment of Information Technology board (Amendment) Bill 2022 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Amendment) Act,2022.

In the proposed KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill,2022, the KP government has allowed use of helicopters and airplanes to ministers and bureaucrats on government expenses on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

It further said the CM could hire an aircraft or helicopter from open market or requisition it from Pakistan Air Force or Federal Government for official use at the cost of Government.

