KP Assembly passes three bills including School Bags (Limitation of Weight)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed three bills with majority of votes including School Bags (Limitation of Weight) Bill to regulate and fix average weight of school bags for students in the province.

The bill was moved by Minister for Elementary and Secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai while the assembly proceedings were chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

"To provide for a limitation on the weight of the student school bag to eliminate the possibility of deformities and spinal abnormalities in students caused due to excessive weights of their bags", reads the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

The bill stated that public and private schools would be bound to reduce the weight of school bags less than 15 percent of the child's weight.

Severe legal action against principals of public schools along with a penalty of Rs200,000 and cancellation of registration as well for private school.

According to bill the weight of school bag for pre-grade-I should be 1.

5, 2.4 kg for grade-II, 2.6 for class 2, 3 kg for class-III, 4.4 kg for grade IV, 5.3 kg for class-V, 5.4 kg for grade-VI, 5.8 kg for Grade-VII, 5.9kg for grade-VIII, 6kg for class-IX, 6.5 kg for grade-X, 7 kg for class-XI and XII.

Similarly, the House also passed the KP Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill, 2020 to provide system of alternative dispute resolution in the province.

The bill stated that it is responsibility of the State to ensure inexpensive and expeditious justice to the citizens of Pakistan, which will facilitate the settlement of disputes without result to formal litigation and to ensure inexpensive and expeditious justice in the province.

The House also passed the KP Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and adopted the KP Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the KP Rehabilitation of Minorities (Victim of Terrorism) Endowment Fund Bill, 2020.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the assembly proceeding till 10:00 am of Friday.