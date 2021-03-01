KP Assembly passes three resolutions

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed three resolutions with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The first resolution was moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, stated that Senate Elections has been scheduled for March 3 so the KP Assembly Hall should be turned into a polling station.

The second resolution was moved by PPP's lawmaker Nighat Orakzai seeking issuance of Red-Passports (Diplomatic) to Speakers of all Provincial Assemblies alike Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate.

The other resolution was moved by Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) which said that there are different tourism spots in Swat districts however, Malam Jabba and Miandam are the most suitable places.

It added that the offices of Malam Jabba and Miandam TMAs are far from the tourists spots in these two areas due to which the rescue teams faces several difficulties in case of any calamity.

The resolution recommended the provincial government to setup rescue and TMAs offices in these areas.