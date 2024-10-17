KP Assembly passes three resolutions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati here Thursday night approved three resolutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati here Thursday night approved three resolutions.

These resolutions include granting of right of self determination to the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK as per UN Security Council Resolutions, implementation of agreement signed in 2022 between WAPDA and land affected people of Kohistan regarding construction of Dasu dam and issuing of blue passport to the MPAs on the patterns of MNAs.

These resolutions moved by MPAs Abdul Salam, Sajjad Khan and Ahmed Kundi respectively were unanimously adopted by the house.