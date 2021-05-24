UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution To Condemn Israel Atrocities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:41 PM

KP Assembly passes unanimous resolution to condemn Israel atrocities

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israel for meting atrocities on Palestinian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israel for meting atrocities on Palestinian.

The joint resolution was moved by Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP, Kamran Khan Bangash with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in chair.

The resolution stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly condemns in the strongest terms the bombing and killing of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli military in the city of Gaza.

The recent reports show that 240 Palestinians over 65 children are killed and more than 1,300 Palestinians are also wounded in the recent bombardment by Israeli air raid.

This is clear act of terrorism by the Israelis while violating human rights and most importantly violating the UN Security Council resolution.

In the recent attacks which started 11 days ago during the Holy month of Ramadan, the Refugee camp is bombarded by the Israeli forces, innocent Palestinian children killed in the airstrikes, building targeted and destroyed, people watching helplessly as bodies of the family members were pulled out of the rubble and thousands left homeless and traumatized.

The humanitarian crisis unleashed by the Israeli aggression affected every Palestinian, and at the same time it had hurt the feeling of millions of Muslims across the globe.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KP Assembly strongly condemns the barbarian act of the Israeli and demands the world leaders to come close together for stopping the brutalities of Israel and stand for the free state of Palestine.

The KP Assembly demanded to deploy peacekeeping forces for the safety of Jerusalem, vacate the occupied areas from Israel forces, provide edible and essential goods permanently and compensate affected people.

The other resolution was moved by Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami demanding the Federal government to resolve the problem of overseas Pakistanis who face difficulties during traveling at International airports over non acceptance of Chinese and Russian corona vaccines being administered to them in their home country.

The other resolution was moved by Independent MPA Mir Kalam Wazir to ensure proper treatment of Pashtuns by the law enforcers in Sindh and other parts of the country.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Resolution Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Israel Palestine Russia China Gaza Jerusalem Same Muslim Family From Government Refugee Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Court testifies witness against Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago

SAS airline says it will avoid Belarus airspace

2 minutes ago

Ryanair captain landed in Minsk 'without interfere ..

2 minutes ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia with win in ..

2 minutes ago

US journalist detained in Myanmar

2 minutes ago

Germany summons Belarus envoy over forced plane la ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.