KP Assembly passes waqf properties bill to generate maximum income

(@FahadShabbir)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday unanimously passed 'the KP Waqf Properties (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to make effective framework for leasing out the waqf property and prevent its unauthorized occupation in order to generate maximum income from waqf property

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday unanimously passed 'the KP Waqf Properties (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to make effective framework for leasing out the waqf property and prevent its unauthorized occupation in order to generate maximum income from waqf property.

The bill was moved by Minister for Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir, with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The bill stated that the income collected from waqf property would be utilized for religious, pious and charitable purposes as recognized by islam.

Similarly, the House also unanimously passed 'the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincially Administered Tribal Areas Levies Force (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and tabled 'the KP Appointment of Law Officers (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Both the bills were moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

Later, the chair adjourned the assembly proceedings till Friday 10am.