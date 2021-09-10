UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Pays Rich Tribute To Veteran Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Friday paid glowing tribute to renowned journalist of Pakistan, Rahimullah Yousafzai who died here the other day due to protracted illness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Friday paid glowing tribute to renowned journalist of Pakistan, Rahimullah Yousafzai who died here the other day due to protracted illness.

Soon after completion of question and answer session, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Human Rights and Work, Shaukat Yousafzai rose on a point of order and said that nation has lost a very renowned journalist, Rahimullah Yousafzai.

"Rahimullah Yousafzai was like a shining star in the sky of journalism whose credibility was acknowledged not only by national but international media organizations," Shaukat remarked.

Late Rahimullah was not only a journalist, but a whole journalistic organization in himself, Shaukat added.

His demise has not only saddened his family members and relatives, but the whole residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaukat said Rahimullah was an authority on Afghan affairs and his reporting was considered as fully credible information.

Rahimullah remained associated with profession of journalism for around 50 years but him character was so clean and clear that no one can raise any finger on him.

The renowned journalist attained international fame due to his investigative and credible news stories mostly on Afghan issues.

He always remained impartial and have never showed tilt towards any group or organization, Shaukat added.

He also had developed relations with governmental officials and politicians due to his profession, but never took any monetary gain from any one.

Shaukat also recalled that once Rahimullah received offer of becoming Federal Minister, but he simply excused from availing it.

The prominence and identity gained by Rahimullah as a good journalist was hardly attained by any other journalist in the country, Shaukat continues.

