UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Pays Tribute To Late MPA Waqar Khan, Defers Agenda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:38 PM

KP Assembly pays tribute to late MPA Waqar Khan, defers agenda

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday remembered Awami National Party's late lawmaker Waqar Khan and his political services and deferred the agenda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday remembered Awami National Party's late lawmaker Waqar Khan and his political services and deferred the agenda.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan who was chairing the assembly proceedings expressed grief and sorrow in his opening remarks over the sad demise of Waqar Khan and said he was very close to him and always discussed matters of his constituency with him.

The chair asked the PTI lawmaker Arbab Jehandad to offer Fatiha for the departed soul of late Waqar Khan.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP had kept flowers on the chair of Waqar Khan and expressed grief with tears and in sobbing voice.

Minister Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Esamuddin and Naeema Kishwar of JUIF, Ikhtiar Wali of PMLN, Shagufta Malik and Salahuddin of ANP and others paid tribute to late Waqar Khan.

Waqar Khan was elected as member of the Awami National Party from PK-7 Swat in the 2018 general elections and died due to cardiac arrest on April 30.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Died April 2018 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PK-7 Labour Sad

Recent Stories

No delay acceptable in completion of schemes:CM

No delay acceptable in completion of schemes:CM

44 seconds ago
 Vice Chancellor MUET emphasises industry-based res ..

Vice Chancellor MUET emphasises industry-based research

45 seconds ago
 Ankara Hopes for Success in F-16 Deal With US - De ..

Ankara Hopes for Success in F-16 Deal With US - Defense Minister

47 seconds ago
 Role of media important in maintaining close liais ..

Role of media important in maintaining close liaison between public and parliame ..

48 seconds ago
 EU Sanctions Against Russia Cannot Be Lifted Despi ..

EU Sanctions Against Russia Cannot Be Lifted Despite Effect on Germany - Baerboc ..

50 seconds ago
 Sri Lankan President Urges Protesters to Stop Viol ..

Sri Lankan President Urges Protesters to Stop Violence in Country

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.