KP Assembly pays tribute to late MPA Waqar Khan, defers agenda

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday remembered Awami National Party's late lawmaker Waqar Khan and his political services and deferred the agenda

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan who was chairing the assembly proceedings expressed grief and sorrow in his opening remarks over the sad demise of Waqar Khan and said he was very close to him and always discussed matters of his constituency with him.

The chair asked the PTI lawmaker Arbab Jehandad to offer Fatiha for the departed soul of late Waqar Khan.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP had kept flowers on the chair of Waqar Khan and expressed grief with tears and in sobbing voice.

Minister Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Esamuddin and Naeema Kishwar of JUIF, Ikhtiar Wali of PMLN, Shagufta Malik and Salahuddin of ANP and others paid tribute to late Waqar Khan.

Waqar Khan was elected as member of the Awami National Party from PK-7 Swat in the 2018 general elections and died due to cardiac arrest on April 30.