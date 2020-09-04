KP Assembly pays tribute to police force for maintaining peace during Moharram

Treasury and opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Friday paid tribute to KP Police Force for maintaining peace during Moharramul Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Treasury and opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Friday paid tribute to KP Police Force for maintaining peace during Moharramul Haram.

During question hour, Nighat Orakzai of PPP congratulated police for providing foolproof security to Moharrams' processions. Praising Chief City Police Officer and SSP Operation, she said that their effective strategy ensured peaceful observance of Moharram. She also questioned about the duty hours of lady police constables and facilities of transportation provided to them.

Provincial Law Minister Sultan Mohammad informed the house that lady police workers are performing eight hours duty and they are being provided pick and drop facility.

He said that various reforms have been introduced for training of lady police force while a committee has been constituted under the directives of KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to discuss matters relating to provide relief to lady police officials in duty hours.

Rehana Ismail of JUIF diverted the attention of the house towards allocations of funds for the development of Shiekh Badin Road. She said that Rs150 million was allocated for it but the construction work has not been started yet.

Responding to JUIF legislator, Law Minister Sultan Mohammad said that Dera-Shiekh Badin and Lakki-Shiekh Badin Roads have been given approval but there is certain procedure to start the projects.

He said approval would be acquired from the Chief Minister to start schemes that were being delayed and afterwards funds would be released.