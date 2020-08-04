KP Assembly pays tribute to police martyrs, offers fateha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with its Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair Tuesday paid rich tribute to martyrs of the police force for their bravery in line of duty.

The speaker while complimenting the sacrifices of police jawans said those who rendered their lives for the sake of motherlands were the national heroes.

He said the sovereignty of the country was a prime national interest which the police force protected with bravery.

MMA MPA Munawar Khan offered Fateha for martyred police officials. He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to bereaved family members to bear this loss.