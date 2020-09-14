UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Proceeding Adjourned Amid Insufficient Quorum, Discussion Withheld On BTTP

Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:22 PM

KP Assembly proceeding adjourned amid insufficient quorum, discussion withheld on BTTP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan Monday deplored the opposition attitude towards the proceedings of the House when an opposition member pointed out quorum during discussion was yet started on Billion Tree Tsunami project (BTTP).

The speaker said that millions of rupees incur of each session of the House but the opposition members do not take it seriously, adding that the session was convened on the special request of opposition members but unfortunately the opposition could not ensure presence of their own MPAs in the House.

Earlier, parliamentary leader of JUI-F Lutfur Rehman, starting debate on Billion tree Tsunami (BTTP), said that throughout the world there is a policy regarding cutting of old tree and replacing those with new saplings.

But unfortunately there is no record of how many trees were planted under BTTP and the House constituted a committee to look into the matter which was later being probed by NAB, he added.

Meanwhile PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai pointed out the quorum. The deputy speaker who was the presiding officer at the time ordered counting of the members who were 28.

The Chair adjourned the proceedings till Tuesday.

