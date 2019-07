(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly called the sitting of Assembly on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 02.00 pm which was earlier adjourned for Thursday, the 18th July 2019 at 10am.

The speaker has changed the proceeding timing under Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of business Rules, 1988, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.