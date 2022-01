(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The proceedings of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have been postponed to January 18 (Tuesday), at 2 pm.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the assembly proceedings were already postponed until Jan 17.