KP Assembly proceedings adjourned amid rumpus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Monday witnessed rowdy scene as the frenzy opposition members continued thumping of the desk protesting against assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani.

The assembly session that began with Speaker in the chair after two-day recess lasted for 17 minutes after it was adjourned till March 16 by the chair due to unprecedented rumpus.

As soon the proceedings of the House started, the opposition started protest.

Meanwhile, Dr Sumera Shams of PTI and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad moved a resolution condemning desecration of the national flag during the public gathering of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) in Charsadda district and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Bill, 2020 respectively amid uproar.