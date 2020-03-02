UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Proceedings Adjourned Amid Rumpus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:21 PM

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned amid rumpus

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Monday witnessed rowdy scene as the frenzy opposition members continued thumping of the desk protesting against assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Monday witnessed rowdy scene as the frenzy opposition members continued thumping of the desk protesting against assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani.

The assembly session that began with Speaker in the chair after two-day recess lasted for 17 minutes after it was adjourned till March 16 by the chair due to unprecedented rumpus.

As soon the proceedings of the House started, the opposition started protest.

Meanwhile, Dr Sumera Shams of PTI and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad moved a resolution condemning desecration of the national flag during the public gathering of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) in Charsadda district and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Bill, 2020 respectively amid uproar.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Charsadda March 2020 Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

23 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural ins ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi-based banks secure AED40.3 bn in net inc ..

53 minutes ago

National Assembly body for paying honoraria to emp ..

1 minute ago

Minister launches tree plantation drive at Jallo p ..

1 minute ago

New PMSA chief takes over charge

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.