KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The proceedings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday due to lack of quorum.

The proceedings of the House was started under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan here Friday. JUI-F MPA Munawar Khan tried to speak on a point of order but the Chair didn't allow him due to question hour session.

Meanwhile MPA Rehana Ismail tried to speak on her question but JUI-F member Munawar Khan continued speaking and the other Opposition members also started demanding the Deputy Speaker to let Munawar Khan to speak but the Chair refused.

MPA Munawar Khan resorted to point out the quorum, on which the Deputy Speaker directed to count the members in the House and also twice ordered to ring bells so that the members could come in the House but to no use and the Chair adjourned the proceedings till Monday afternoon.