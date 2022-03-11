UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Proceedings Adjourned Due To Lack Of Quorum

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 08:05 PM

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

The proceedings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday due to lack of quorum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The proceedings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday due to lack of quorum.

The proceedings of the House was started under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan here Friday. JUI-F MPA Munawar Khan tried to speak on a point of order but the Chair didn't allow him due to question hour session.

Meanwhile MPA Rehana Ismail tried to speak on her question but JUI-F member Munawar Khan continued speaking and the other Opposition members also started demanding the Deputy Speaker to let Munawar Khan to speak but the Chair refused.

MPA Munawar Khan resorted to point out the quorum, on which the Deputy Speaker directed to count the members in the House and also twice ordered to ring bells so that the members could come in the House but to no use and the Chair adjourned the proceedings till Monday afternoon.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition parties will fail in no trust motion ag ..

Opposition parties will fail in no trust motion against PM Imran Khan: Saifullah ..

4 minutes ago
 Regional peace at risk due to weaknesses in Indian ..

Regional peace at risk due to weaknesses in Indian defence system: Farrukh Habib ..

4 minutes ago
 PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country ..

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

4 minutes ago
 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

3 stolen motorcycles recovered

4 minutes ago
 Traffic load on city roads creates mess

Traffic load on city roads creates mess

5 minutes ago
 GIMS to mark world TB day

GIMS to mark world TB day

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>