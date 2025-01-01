Open Menu

KP Assembly Proceedings Adjourned Due To Lack Of Quorum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings, chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Wednesday, adjourned until January 13, at 2 p.m. due to lack of quorum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings, chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Wednesday, adjourned until January 13, at 2 p.m. due to lack of quorum.

The proceedings began with the recitation of the Quran. However, immediately after, an opposition member pointed out a lack of quorum. At that point, only 24 members were present in the House.

In response, the Speaker ordered to rung the bells for two minutes.

Once the session resumed, the required number of members for continuing the proceedings was still not met.

As a result, the Speaker adjourned the session until Monday at 2 p.m. January 13.

It is worth mentioning here that the provincial assembly proceedings was initially scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, but it was delayed by over four hours. This led to journalists in the press gallery boycotting the proceedings.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly January Opposition P

Recent Stories

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

7 minutes ago
 WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent ba ..

WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis

1 minute ago
 ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on visi ..

ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM

1 minute ago
 PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

1 minute ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fa ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..

1 minute ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..

4 minutes ago
 First case of new year registered against bootlegg ..

First case of new year registered against bootlegger

2 minutes ago
 DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resol ..

DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority

2 minutes ago
 CDA greenlights major development projects to tran ..

CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliat ..

Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring las ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan