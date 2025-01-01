KP Assembly Proceedings Adjourned Due To Lack Of Quorum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings, chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Wednesday, adjourned until January 13, at 2 p.m. due to lack of quorum
The proceedings began with the recitation of the Quran. However, immediately after, an opposition member pointed out a lack of quorum. At that point, only 24 members were present in the House.
In response, the Speaker ordered to rung the bells for two minutes.
Once the session resumed, the required number of members for continuing the proceedings was still not met.
As a result, the Speaker adjourned the session until Monday at 2 p.m. January 13.
It is worth mentioning here that the provincial assembly proceedings was initially scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, but it was delayed by over four hours. This led to journalists in the press gallery boycotting the proceedings.
