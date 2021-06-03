UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Proceedings Adjourned Over Insufficient Quorum

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:04 PM

The proceedings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday adjourned due to insufficient quorum pointed out by PPP parliamentarian Sanaullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The proceedings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday adjourned due to insufficient quorum pointed out by PPP parliamentarian Sanaullah.

The Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani ordered counting of the members of the parliamentarians who were present in the House at that time and adjourned the proceedings till Friday since the strength of members was insufficient.

Earlier, seven bills were tabled in the House including the "Home Based Workers Welfare and Protection bill", presented by Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash.

Meanwhile, members from merged districts staged protest in front of speaker dice and demanded implementation of 25th constitutional amendment in letter and spirit. They were also carrying banners. The joint opposition also joined the protest.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani ordered to take cell phone of PTI MPA Pakhtun Yar for using his cell during the proceedings and said that use of mobile phones in the House was banned.

The House approved adjournment motion of PMLN Ikhtiar Wali for in House discussion on wastage of precious time of students during corona lockdown.

