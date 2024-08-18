Open Menu

KP Assembly Proceedings Adjourned Till August 26

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned till August 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings has been adjourned till Monday August 26, at 2pm due to unknown reason.

Earlier, the assembly proceedings were adjourned for Monday August 19 at 2pm, said a notification issued here on Sunday.

