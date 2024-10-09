KP Assembly proceedings adjourned till Oct 9

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been adjourned till Wednesday 3pm, October 9 instead of Monday.

Speaker Babar Salim Swati while exercising his power conferred by clause (b) of rules 21 of the Provincial Assembly has called the session which was earlier adjourned for October 14, Monday 3pm, said a notification issued here on Tuesday after end of the assembly proceedings.