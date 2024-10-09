KP Assembly Proceedings Adjourned Till Oct 9
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been adjourned till Wednesday 3pm, October 9 instead of Monday.
Speaker Babar Salim Swati while exercising his power conferred by clause (b) of rules 21 of the Provincial Assembly has called the session which was earlier adjourned for October 14, Monday 3pm, said a notification issued here on Tuesday after end of the assembly proceedings.
Recent Stories
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
New French PM faces first no-confidence motion
PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal
Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane targets Florida
More Stories From Pakistan
-
67 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Lebanon to arrive on Wednesday12 minutes ago
-
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva19 minutes ago
-
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor25 minutes ago
-
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal25 minutes ago
-
PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal25 minutes ago
-
MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Assembly47 minutes ago
-
Kundi urges CM to focus on resolving problems of KP people47 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs medical education committee meeting1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia's aid to Pakistan reaches $12.75 bln, supporting 247 development projects: Al-Baiz2 hours ago
-
Civil society condemns attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi2 hours ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 hours ago
-
Dy PM lauds KSrelief’s vital role in delivering humanitarian assistance2 hours ago