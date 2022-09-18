KP Assembly proceedings called on September 19

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani called the sitting of the provincial assembly on (Monday) September 19 at 2:00 p.m.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday that the Speaker while exercising the powers conferred upon him under paragraph (b) of Rule 21 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Procedure and Conduct of business Rules, 1988, called the assembly proceedings which was earlier adjourned for Monday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m.