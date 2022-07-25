UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Proceedings Last For One Hour Due To Insufficient Quorum

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 09:14 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings which were already started with an hour delay on Monday could not last more than an hour and adjourned due to lack of quorum pointed out twice by ANP parliamentarians

The House proceedings started with recitation from the Holy Quran could hardly last for 10 minutes when Khushdil Khan of ANP pointed out the quorum as till then only 26 members were present in the House.

The Panel of Chairman Idrees Khattak ordered to ring bells for 10 minutes but the proceedings resumed after 30 minutes delay after presence of the 41 members and the House completed question hour in 30 minutes.

Meanwhile Nisar Muhammad Khan of ANP tried to speak on a point of order but the chair refused to complete the agenda items first. The ANP parliamentarian expressed his resentment by pointing to the quorum again followed by adjournment of the proceedings by the chair till Tuesday 1400.

Earlier, to a question of Shagufta Malik of ANP, Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai informed the House that from January 2018 to March 2019, the department has received 13,436 applications for disability certificates in different districts and has issued certificates to 12,762 persons with disabilities.

To a question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, the minister informed the House that the area of residential houses for ministers and government officers vary from one kanal to eight and suggested that the Ministers, Chief Secretary and other public officers should be restricted to live in one kanal houses to save the place and accommodate maximum people in government accommodations.

He said that the government employees should be given separate residential houses in the cantonment area and the big houses should be divided so that all the employees could avail the government house facility.

He said that there are enough places in the city if the buildings are converted into flats. The government intends to construct new accommodations for the employees through three schemes under the Annual Developmental Program.

Similarly, Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash while responding to a question of Humera Khatoon of JI, said that the provincial assets in Islamabad and other parts of the province are with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the government rest houses have been handed over to the tourism department for the promotion of tourism.

The question of Baseerat Bibi of BAP regarding Zakaat department was referred to concerned committee.

