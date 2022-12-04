UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Proceedings On Dec 5 After 19-day Break

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KP assembly proceedings on Dec 5 after 19-day break

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The proceedings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be held on December 5 (Monday) after 19 days break.

According to assembly agenda, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regularization of Services of Project Employees of the Directorate General Livestock and Dairy Development (Extension) of Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Razmak Cadet College Regulation (Repeal) Bill, 2022 would be presented in the House.

Question hour, privilege motion and adjournment motion would also be presented in the House.

It is worth mentioning here that panel of the chairman Idrees Khattak had adjourned the assembly preceding till December 5, 2 pm due to lack of quorum on November 14.

