KP Assembly proceedings summoned on Oct 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been called on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. today (Sunday).

The Speaker Babar Salim Swati while exercising his power conferred by clause (b) of rules 21 of the provincial assembly has summoned the session which was earlier adjourned for October 7, Monday 3:00 p.m., said a notification issued here on Sunday.